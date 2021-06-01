How a new drug targets lung cancer cells once considered “untreatable”

(WHTM) — A new drug appears to target cancers previously considered “untreatable.” In clinical trials, the drug Lumakras attacked cancers caused by a gene that prompts cancer to rapidly reproduce.

Patient Karen Milich has Stage 4 lung cancer and has undergone 40 rounds of radiation and chemotherapy. With few options left, she took Lumakras and within months doctors say her lung cancer has disappeared.

“It’s been remarkable how her cancer has essentially melted away it’s, it’s not even visible on the CT scan. Many people would say this is a remission in Layman’s Terms,” Dr. Bob Li, medical oncologist, said.

The FDA just approved Lumakra for patients with the specific cancer gene.

“I take this pill every day and now I am cancer free,” Milich said. “It’s, it’s incredible.”