PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — For many parts of the state, there are heat advisories in effect and much of Pennsylvania is experiencing record-high temperatures.

According to the American Lung Association, extreme heat can make breathing more difficult, especially for residents living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or other lung diseases such as asthma.

The association says inhaling hot air is known to cause airway inflation. This can cause chronic lung conditions to be aggravated more easily when extreme heat conditions exist. The association also says that it takes more work for your body to breathe in the humid air.

As quoted by the American Lung Association, follow these tips to help keep your lungs as healthy as possible during extreme heat.

Monitor Air Quality Air Pollution can happen more often in the summer and people with lung diseases can be affected more by bad air quality.



Do not try to exercise in extreme heat

Ensure to take steps to keep cool Drink plenty of water Wear lightweight clothing Stay in air conditioning



Keep medications with you The association says that keep your medications with you during extreme heat, in case an asthma attack or something similar occurs.



Ask for help The American Lung Association’s Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA is staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists and is a free resource to answer any questions about the lungs.



Help others Check on elderly and vulnerable neighbors frequently to ensure their homes are safely cooled and vented.



More information about lung health during extreme weather can be found here.