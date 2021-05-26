Hundreds of positions open in Cumberland County’s Hampden Medical Center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health is adding hundreds of jobs in the Cumberland County area.

The addition of open positions comes with Penn State Health’s new Hampden Medical Center. Positions they are looking to fill include nurses, physicians and many other healthcare professionals.

The Hampden Medical Center’s new facility opens October 2021.

“This is a new experience for a lot of us, but it is very exciting being able to build a new team in a new culture and serving this community with a brand new staff,” Aimee Hagerty, chief nursing officer for Hampden Medical Center, said.

With the Cumberland County center, Penn State Health is also hiring for the Holy Spirit Medical Center.