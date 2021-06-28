Increase in Type 2 Diabetes in children could be due to COVID-19 pandemic

(WHTM) — New studies show that Type 2 Diabetes has doubled in children during the pandemic and the reason may be the pandemic itself.

Kids may have been less active, eating more and making fewer routine visits to the doctor. Unfortunately, Type 2 Diabetes in children is a risk factor for future heart disease.

Doctor Jen Ashton, abc news chief medical correspondent, spoke about the warning signs on Good Morning America.

“Things like increase thirst, increased urination, increased hunger, fatigue, in particular this skin discoloration,” Ashton said. “It can be in the neck, groin, armpits. If you see this on your child, they should be screened for type 2 diabetes. Awareness is key, but this is reversible.”

Pediatricians will often recommend lifestyle changes and possibly medication to manage or reverse Type 2 Diabetes in children.