HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Imagine having a disease so rare that it didn’t even show up the first time you did a Google search. Thirteen-year-old Charlotte McMackin is battling such an illness. She came to the Pennsylvania Capitol Monday to tell her story.

She says it became obvious she had a problem early on. “When I was a toddler, I fell a lot,” Charlotte said, “always getting back up with a big smile on my face, [I’d] yell, ‘I’m OK.'”

The neurological issues grew as she did. “In kindergarten,” she said, “I remember kids asking me, ‘Why do you walk like that?’ or ‘What’s wrong with your legs?’ and I would reply, ‘This is how I was born.'”

“I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of 2, and I always thought I had cerebral palsy, until 2019,” said Charlotte.

“The genetic condition she was diagnosed with hadn’t been discovered at the time of her birth,” said Charlotte’s mother, Dr. Naomi McMackin. She credits a neurologist with the new diagnosis.

“It was really her opening her eyes and listening to our story, for her to identify that, ‘You know what, I think science has caught up to you, and I think we can run some tests because I think Charlotte has something unique and rare,'” McMackin said.

“Two-and-a-half years ago,” said Charlotte, “I learned I had KAND, KIF1A Associated Neurological Disorder.”

KIF1A Associated Neurological Disorder is an illness caused by a mutation in the KIF1A gene. It affects about 400 people worldwide. (It shows up on Google now.)

Naomi McMackin said, “We were stunned and shocked, but we feel tremendous hope. There will be treatments for Charlotte and other kids like her.”

Charlotte joined members of the Pennsylvania Rare Disease Advisory Council and the Legislature’s Rare Disease Caucus to mark Rare Disease Day.

As Jennifer Wescoe of the Advisory Council explained, “Rare Disease Day is observed every year on Feb. 28, or 29 in leap years, the rarest day of the year.” There are about 7,000 diseases classified as rare across the world. People with these diseases — 300 to 400 million of them — face a lot of hurdles, starting with getting a diagnosis like Charlotte’s.

And it’s not just getting a diagnosis. Many of these rare diseases have no known cure, treatment, or medicine. Drugs for rare diseases — assuming they exist — are likely to be expensive. Rep. Barbara Gleim says right now, getting help for someone with a rare disease is very sporadic.

“I would like to see a process, a pathway, that if somebody is diagnosed, whether it’s a newborn all the way up to adulthood, with a rare disease, that there is an immediate process that that person is put into where they can get the help that they need,” she said.

Charlotte says the disease is making life more difficult. “It is hard for me to walk and keep my balance. Standing still without holding on is really tricky. I am now starting to use a wheelchair for long distances. When I fall, I still say ‘I’m OK.'”

Still, she says she’s not going to let KAND stop her from making plans for the future.

“I want to be a preschool teacher because I work really well with small children. I say I have mastered the language of two-year-olds,” Charlotte said.