Labor and delivery unit leaving Penn State Holy Spirit and in to Hampden Medical Center

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The labor and delivery unit, plus the neonatal intensive care services (NICU) will be relocated from Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center to Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center on Friday, October 1.

At the Hampden Medical Center, patients will benefit from a brand-new women’s services unit, according to the press release. The unit will include labor and delivery, antepartum and postpartum rooms, a well-baby nursery and NICU beds. Plus dedicated operating rooms for Cesarean deliveries.

“The relocation of labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) services is part of Penn State Health’s two-hospital strategy on the West Shore to take advantage of each hospital’s strengths and best serve the health care needs of the surrounding communities,” Don McKenna, regional president, said. “It will allow us to enhance patient care and improve operational efficiency and services in the region.”

The physicians, nurse midwives who currently deliver babies and the neonatal care team at Holy Spirit Medical will be transferred to provide the same services at Hampden.

After the transition, according to the press release, Holy Spirit Medical will continue to provide gynecologic and breast care surgery as well as other women’s services.