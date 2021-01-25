Lackawanna College receives mini-grant to launch ‘You Matter’ suicide prevention campaign

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lackawanna College is receiving a mini-grant to launch “You Matter,” a student-led suicide prevention campaign that includes a one-day suicide prevention event.

The grant is through the Higher Education Suicide Prevention Coalition (HESPC) and funded by the Garrett Lee Smith Grant awarded to PA by SAMHSA.

The funds will be used for large-scale inspirational message decals and will support an event for Lackawanna students, faculty, and staff to provide education on suicide prevention.

At the event, participants will write encouraging messages on a banner to support students who are struggling.

The project builds on the College’s efforts to implement suicide prevention programming for students and trauma-informed care training for staff. The “You Matter” event seeks to change campus culture by promoting positive self-esteem and encouraging conversation about suicide prevention and mental health.