Lancaster County June blood drive locations and dates announced

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center encourages people to donate blood and platelets at one of the many blood drives being held this June.
Sponsored by Penn Medicine LG Health, the blood collected at the drives will stay in Lancaster to benefit members of the community.
Donors must be in good health, between the ages of 16 (with parental consent) and 74, weigh at least 110 pounds, be well hydrated, eat a substantial meal within four hours of donating and bring a form of identification.
To schedule an appointment, follow one of the links or call 717-544-0177.
LG Health Blood Donor Center hours:
- Mondays 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesdays 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesdays 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Thursdays 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fridays 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
June 2021 Blood Drives and Locations
- 6/01 Summer Splash; 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster; 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- 6/02 Gordonville Fire Co.; 3204 Viligant Strett, Gordonville; 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- 6/08 Providence Township; 200 Mt. Airy Road, New Providence; 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- 6/09 White Forse Fire Co.; 111 White Horse Road, Gap; 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- 6/15 Forrest Hills Mennonite Church; 100 Quarry Road; 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- 6/16 Caernarvon Fire Co.; 2145 Main Street, Churchtown; 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- 6/17 Bart Fire Co.; 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville; 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- 6/22 The Gathering Place; 6 Pine Street, Mt Joy; 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- 6/23 Intercourse Fire Co.; 10 N. Hollander Road, Intercourse; 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- 6/24 Alliance Church; 425 Cloverlead Road, Elizabethtown; 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- 6/29 Hosanna Church; 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz; 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- 6/30 Willow Street & Strasburg Lions Clubs; 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street; 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.