Lancaster County June blood drive locations and dates announced

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center encourages people to donate blood and platelets at one of the many blood drives being held this June.

Sponsored by Penn Medicine LG Health, the blood collected at the drives will stay in Lancaster to benefit members of the community.

Donors must be in good health, between the ages of 16 (with parental consent) and 74, weigh at least 110 pounds, be well hydrated, eat a substantial meal within four hours of donating and bring a form of identification.

To schedule an appointment, follow one of the links or call 717-544-0177.

Mondays 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesdays 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesdays 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursdays 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fridays 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

June 2021 Blood Drives and Locations