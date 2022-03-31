LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center encourages people to donate blood and platelets as much as possible. With that being said, they have announced dates for blood drives that will be happening in April.

Blood donation is safe, including for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Donors must be in good health, free of allergy, flu, cold, or nausea symptoms for at least three days. They must also be between the ages of 16 to 74 and must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. Donors who are 16 must provide parental consent.

Below are the dates and locations where blood donations will be accepted at:

4/5 Tues 2pm-7pm Hosanna Church of Lititz, 29 Green Acre Rd., Lititz

29 Green Acre Rd., Lititz 4/6 Wed 9am-2pm Lancaster County Government Center , 150 N. Queen St., Lancaster

, 150 N. Queen St., Lancaster 4/7 Thurs 2pm-7pm LGH James Street Lobby, 2 nd Floor , 555 Duke St., Lancaster

, 555 Duke St., Lancaster 4/13 Wed 2pm-8pm Caernarvon Fire Company , 2145 Main St., Narvon

, 2145 Main St., Narvon 4/14 Thurs 2pm-8pm Intercourse Fire Company , 10 New Holland Rd., Intercourse

, 10 New Holland Rd., Intercourse 4/20 Wed 2pm-8pm Hand-in-Hand Fire Company , 313 Enterprise Dr., Bird in Hand

, 313 Enterprise Dr., Bird in Hand 4/26 Tues 7am-2pm LGH James Street Lobby, 2 nd Floor , 555 Duke St., Lancaster

, 555 Duke St., Lancaster 4/28 Thurs 2pm-8pm Blue Ball Auxiliary Banquet Hall, Division Hwy., Blue Ball

All donors must schedule an appointment to come to the blood drives by calling 717-544-0177, or by scheduling online by clicking here.