LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center encourages people to donate blood and platelets as much as possible. With that being said, they have announced dates for blood drives that will be happening in April.

Blood donation is safe, including for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination.  

Donors must be in good health, free of allergy, flu, cold, or nausea symptoms for at least three days. They must also be between the ages of 16 to 74 and must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. Donors who are 16 must provide parental consent.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Below are the dates and locations where blood donations will be accepted at:

  • 4/5          Tues       2pm-7pm              Hosanna Church of Lititz, 29 Green Acre Rd., Lititz
  • 4/6          Wed        9am-2pm              Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St., Lancaster
  • 4/7          Thurs     2pm-7pm              LGH James Street Lobby, 2nd Floor, 555 Duke St., Lancaster
  • 4/13        Wed        2pm-8pm              Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon
  • 4/14        Thurs     2pm-8pm              Intercourse Fire Company, 10 New Holland Rd., Intercourse
  • 4/20        Wed        2pm-8pm              Hand-in-Hand Fire Company, 313 Enterprise Dr., Bird in Hand
  • 4/26        Tues       7am-2pm              LGH James Street Lobby, 2nd Floor, 555 Duke St., Lancaster
  • 4/28        Thurs     2pm-8pm              Blue Ball Auxiliary Banquet Hall, Division Hwy., Blue Ball

All donors must schedule an appointment to come to the blood drives by calling 717-544-0177, or by scheduling online by clicking here.