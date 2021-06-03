Lebanon VA Medical receives robotic surgery system

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will start using a da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical system later in June, providing benefits to Veterans, such as shorter hospital visits and a less painful and quicker recovery.

The system will be used in urology, colorectal, and general surgery for procedures including hernia repair, colectomies, cholecystectomies, and prostatectomies. Humans will be managing the advanced technology.

“The robot is like an extension of my hands,” Dr. Thomas Clements, a urologist trained to use the machine, said in a press release. “It does not make any decisions on its own. This makes most patients more comfortable with the technology. I am very happy to be able to offer this option to my patients.”

With robot assistance becoming more mainstream in the surgery world, Lebanon VAMC is proud to offer the technology in its facilities for veterans in its nine-county area.

“This machine is the most advanced robotic surgical platform on the market and we are really excited about having it here,” general surgeon Dr. Bryan Pilkington said.

“The hospital has chosen to make an investment like this to better serve our veterans,” Associate Chief of Staff for Surgery and Army Veteran Dr. Carl Reese said. “That is our top priority here. I am proud of the caring staff of medical professionals who continue to evolve and embrace new technologies.”