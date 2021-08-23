LIST: Flu vaccine locations in the Midstate

(WHTM) — The time for the seasonal flu shot is just around the corner and the CDC is recommending to get vaccinated in the early fall, no later than the end of October.

To make it easier for interested Midstate Pennsylvanians to receive the vaccination, abc27 compiled an ongoing list of locations offering it for the 2021 flu season.

CVS Health

As of Wednesday, August 18, CVS Health announced all pharmacies will now offer flu shots. Flu shots will be available seven days a week, with the intention to expand evening and weekend hours. Those who receive the vaccine at a CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic inside a Target will receive a $5 off $20 Target Coupon from September through the end of 2021.

To look for an appointment, visit their website by clicking here. Or, download the CVS app or text FLU to 287898.

Wegmans Pharmacy

As of Monday, August 23, Wegmans Pharmacy locations now offer flu vaccines for children, adults and seniors. According to the press release, there is no need for a prescription and, in most cases, the fee is covered in full by insurance. Just visit during normal business hours.

The Wegmans Pharmacy Business Partnership Program will also offer onsite flu clinics for employers interested in giving employees a quick and easy way to get the vaccine without leaving the office. Visit the website to schedule a clinic.

This is a developing story. Check back for more new and updated location information.