(WHTM) — Dentistry and medicine have changed a lot over the decades, but one of the most important tools for dentists has remained the same for over a century.

“And I’m also an inventor,” dentist Tammy Del Sol said.

And necessity was the mother of her invention.

Del Sol runs a dentist practice, Colonial Dental Group, in Harrisburg, located at 4940 Linglestown Road.

“This dental mirror was the same mirror that my dad started practicing with in the late 1950s,” Del Sol said.

And lots of people have practiced dentistry long before that.

“This is a drawing of the original patent. March 8th, 1892,” Del Sol added.

The problem?

“You’re using these pinch grip forces and it’s uncomfortable, and over time, you know, you have issues with your hands. And that’s what happened with me,” she said.

It led to carpal tunnel syndrome and surgery for Del Sol.

“So, during COVID, when I had four months off, I decided, you know, there’s got to be a way of solving this problem and I think I figured it out.”

Her invention has a star-shaped grip.

“We started using them, assistants and hygienists,” Del Sol said.

Del Sol’s dental assistant Zaza Muminovic added, “I’ve noticed that my hands aren’t like this and like awkwardly standing more, I’m more relaxed. And I think also my posture, especially with just pulling it, has helped me.”

This is a concept Del Sol says goes beyond dentistry.

“I call this the star scalpel,” Del Sol said. “Right now, when the surgeon is trying to make sure they’re doing this with their whole arm, you see, that’s what they do, and they don’t have to do that with this. They just have to move their hand to make those cuts.”

Del Sol says that she has big plans as well.

“The Penn State Ben Franklin TechCelerator accepts eight startup companies every quarter, and I got accepted to be one of them,” Del Sol said.

She pitched the scalpel and won second place from the judges and first place in the people’s choice vote, good for an $11,000 prize.

“I’m going to put it towards the prototype so I can start developing more of these,” Del Sol added. “I’m going to have hopefully 30 local surgeons lined up and we’re going to start beta testing this.”

And she does mean local, the surgeons are from Camp Hill, Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg.

The first redesign of the dental mirror and scalpel in 130 years will happen in the Midstate.

“Especially, like, when it gets out there. To see other people using it and I guess I was the kind of the guinea pig to using it. So that’ll be really cool,” Del Sol said.

When asked why didn’t somebody figure this out sooner, Del Sol said, “That is the question I hear so often. I have no idea.”

A rarity for someone who has a lot of ideas.