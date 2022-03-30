(WHTM) — March marks Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Month, which recognizes people with the disease.

MS causes the immune system to attack the brain and causes several physical and mental symptoms. The National MS Society offers many ways to show support.

Wearing orange, which is a symbol of hope and resilience, and participating in Walk MS events to help those living with the disease and their families.

“I still remember the first Walk MS event that I attended, not long after I had another sleepless night trying to figure out what to do for my husband. We went to this walk MS event and I realized we weren’t alone,” Walk MS specialist Amy Sisto said.

The National MS Society is holding several Walk MS events in the Midstate this year. The first of which will be held in Hershey on April 24.