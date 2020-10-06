Mask causing skin irritation? Here’s what to do

Wearing a mask or a facial covering may cause “mask-ne” or skin irritation, says Board-Certified Dermatologist, Elizabeth Mullans.

“The masks themselves can cause friction on the skin, damaging the protective barrier of the skin, causing irritation,” she explains.

The type of mask you wear can limit this irritation. Mullans suggests a cloth mask or a mask with a cloth barrier that will absorb sweat or moisture.

“The masks can trap sweat, oil and saliva, which can further the irritation,” explains Dr. Mullans.

If you find your skin is irritated or acne-prone, Dr. Mullans reminds us to clean our masks daily with hot water and fragrance-free detergent.

In addition, she suggests using cleansers and moisturizers that are both hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog your pores.

Finally, if you are wearing a mask daily, avoid wearing makeup beneath it as that can clog pores and increase irritation.