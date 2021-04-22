Mask wearing proves double duty amid allergy season, study shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mask wearing may be proving double duty as allergy season kicks into full swing, one study suggests.

The study revealed that mask usage may reduce allergic symptom severity in individuals who suffer from seasonal spring allergies including pollen, fungal spores and house-dust mites feces.

In the self-reported survey, over 1,800 Israeli nurses were asked to track their allergy symptoms over the course of two weeks during the early spring in Israel where seasonal allergens are commonplace.

The data revealed significantly reduced symptoms in nurses wearing a surgical mask or an N95 respirator as compared with no mask.

Researchers rationalized the evidence pointing out that face masks were designed for reducing the transmission of airborne illnesses such as COVID-19. That means some face masks are also effective at preventing larger airborne particles including allergens and air pollutants from entering your respiratory system.

However, it is important to note that the data measuring the effectiveness of facemasks took place during the coronavirus pandemic which included lockdowns potentially contributing to the reported decreases in allergic symptoms.

It’s also important to distinguish the difference between spring allergies and the coronavirus.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are a few telltale signs that you are not suffering from allergies.

“With Coronavirus symptoms, very frequently they’ll come on with fevers,” said Dr. Sandra Hong. “If you have a fever, it’s not going to be allergies. If you have diarrhea, that’s also not allergies. That’s something completely different.”

