Medical marijuana research-based organization fully approved by PA Department of Health

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) Monday, fully approved Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana life science organization based in southcentral Pennsylvania, to commence operations at its cultivation, production, and research facility in Carlisle.

Organic Remedies is now one of the state’s first research-based medical marijuana organizations to be deemed fully operational. It was granted a state-approved clinical registrant license to cultivate medical marijuana and manufacture medical marijuana products as part of the state’s first-in-the-nation medical marijuana research program.

“Now that our cultivation and research facility is fully operational, we can start cultivating therapeutic cannabis strains and also conducting genetic research and development to identify strains and cannabinoids that promote positive health outcomes for individuals,” said Mark Toigo, CEO, Organic Remedies. “Our new state-of-the-art processing laboratory will allow us to truly advance the scientific knowledge base of cannabis. It’s an exciting time.”

Through a research grant agreement, Organic Remedies and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) will conduct several longitudinal studies focused on chronic pain, opioid use disorder, medical marijuana’s impact on quality of life, and trends in usage.

“Research on the effectiveness of cannabis as a therapeutic option is long overdue,” said Katherine Galluzzi, DO, CMD, FACOFP (Dist.), medical director of the PCOM Medicinal Cannabis Research Center. “The research team at PCOM has undertaken an in-depth look at the ways in which medical cannabis may improve the lives of patients, both physically and psychologically. This emerging area of treatment continues to hold enormous promise, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this important work with Organic Remedies.”

The first research study is focused on the therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana and improvements in quality of life of patients in treating the 23 approved medical conditions, which include chronic pain, cancer, and anxiety.

As Organic Remedies’ first harvest is underway, the company is anticipating the launch of a new medical marijuana product line by the end of this year.

In addition to operating a cultivation, production and research facility, Organic Remedies is planning to open three additional dispensaries under its clinical registrant license. One dispensary is planned for southeastern Pennsylvania near PCOM, while the other two locations are being determined.

“We are truly excited to be able to offer our unique brand of patient-focused care to more patients in other areas of the state. We have built a strong reputation in southcentral Pennsylvania, and now we can take our model of successful patient care to many others. At the same time, we will soon be offering a premium product line. It is an exciting time for Organic Remedies, and our passionate team of healthcare professionals is looking forward to helping many more patients,” said Organic Remedies President Eric Hauser.