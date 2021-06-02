Medical professionals continue to encourage Pennsylvanians to focus on overall health during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Nancy Mimm is a professor at Harrisburg University. She says people must maintain their focus on their overall health during the pandemic.

Dr. Mimm, who has recovered from breast cancer during the pandemic, says people are still concerned about visiting the doctor.

“People still have fear about keeping their appointments,” said Dr. Mimm, “People think they will catch it in the waiting room.”

She says colleagues have told her that children are also not seeing pediatricians.

This has been an ongoing problem,” says Dr. Mimm. “This could have an impact on their overall development and long-term health.”

Dr. Mimm says people of all ages are not getting their routine screenings that can lead to early detection.

“When problems are detected early, that has an impact on treatment options,” she adds. “If they are found too late, patients have less options available.”

She says is was tough to get treatments during her recovery, at one point it took her four months to get a mammogram because there were no available appointments, but she is encouraging people to take control of their health.

“Go see your doctor or primary care provider,” said Dr. Mimm, “I am here to tell you don’t be afraid, it is time it is time to start seeing your dentist again and getting things done that you need to have done.”