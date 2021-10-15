Medicare open enrollment begins, free counseling available through PA MEDI

(WHTM) — Open enrollment for Medicare starts Friday, Oct. 15, which gives anyone on Medicare the chance to review and join, switch or drop their plans. Plus, new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for Medicare Prescription Drug coverage.

To help those interested better understand their options and navigate the system, health benefits counseling through Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) is available. PA MEDI counselors can assist with plan comparisons, help with enrollment in a new plan, and evaluate eligibility for any of Pa.’s Medicare cost-savings programs.

“We don’t pressure you. We’re not selling anything. We’re just laying it out for you and hoping you can make an informed decision by the information we’re providing for you,” Susan Neff, PA MEDI director, said.

Robert Torres, secretary for the Department of Aging, added that the department recently launched a page on its website for older adults to find PA MEDI events and programs by county. To find the new website, click here.

“Navigating health care options can be confusing, tedious, and overwhelming. Whether an older adult is a new or current Medicare beneficiary interested in learning all their coverage options, we encourage all seniors to take advantage of the free independent counseling services available through PA MEDI,” Torres said.

To learn more about PA MEDI, events and programs visit the Department of Aging’s website by clicking here.