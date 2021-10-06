Midstate breast cancer survivor shares story of early detection in hopes it will save a life

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — During Kim Wert’s yearly mammogram in 2019, technician Robyn Smith of Geisinger Lewistown Hospital found a lump in her right breast.

Two days later, while on a walk with her friend, she received the call confirming her diagnosis – it was stage 2 breast cancer.

“Shock… shock is the best way to describe it,” said Wert. She still remembers the date, November 21, 2019.

She also was found to carry the BRCA1 genes and underwent a mastectomy and a hysterectomy. Early detection was the key that helped save her life.

Kim found out about her condition just before the pandemic and had four surgeries in 2020. Now she is navigating remission and trying to save other lives by sharing her story like when early detection saved her.

