HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate medical center has been recognized as a Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) for its commitment to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer inclusion for patients and employees.

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey received the recognition for earning the highest possible rating on HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

The index is the national LGBTQ+ benchmarking tool that evaluates policies and practices. Facilities receive scores on four core pillars, as outlined in the press release:

Policies that ensure foundational protection for patients, visitors, and staff and provide culturally competent training on LGBTQ+ inclusion

LGBTQ+ patient care and support

LGBTQ+-inclusive employee support and benefits

Demonstrated public commitment to the LGBTQ+ community

“Penn State Health strives to ensure an environment where people of all sexual orientation and gender identities, ages, skin colors, religions, languages, and backgrounds feel comfortable coming to us for care. Patients must feel respected, valued, and heard,” said Penn State Health CEO Steve Massini.

The medical center is one of 496 facilities that participated in the 2022 HEI survey. To learn more, click here.