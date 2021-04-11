National public health alert issued for Pa. based company’s raw ground turkey products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for ground turkey products, produced by Pa. based Plainville Brands, LLC, on Saturday.

According to an announcement on the FSIS’s website, the alert issued for approximately 211,406 pounds of ground turkey is due to concerns the products may have caused Salmonella Hadar illness.

A recall was not requested by the organization because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The raw ground turkey products were produced on Dec. 18 – 20, 2020. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21, and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21, and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21, and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

Each product will include the establishment number of EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The FSIS and its public health partners, including the CDC, public health and regulatory officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of 28 Salmonella Hadar illnesses in 12 states with onset dates ranging from Dec.28, 2020, through March 4, 2021.

The traceback investigation for one case-patient identified the patient consumed ground turkey produced by Plainville Brands, LLC. An intact, unopened package of Plainville Brands’ ground turkey collected from this case-patient’s home tested positive for Salmonella Hadar and was closely related genetically to the sample from the patient.

Evidence collected to date does not link all illnesses to this establishment. Based on the continuing investigation, additional products from other establishments may be involved. The FSIS continues to work with CDC and state and local public health partners on this investigation and will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment.

In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

The FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume raw ground turkey that has been cooked to a temperature of 165°F. The only way to confirm the poultry item is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, https://www.fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Yusef Robb at (323) 384-1789 or by email at yusef@tkCommunicationsLLC.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.