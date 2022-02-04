National Wear Red Day brings awareness to heart disease in women

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- On National Wear Red Day, the American Heart Association hopes to bring awareness to heart health.

Since the onset of the pandemic, deaths from heart disease and stroke have risen significantly. According to the American Heart Association, 1 in 5 people reported less physical wellness, and people who had mild cases of COVID-19 may have had changes to their heart and brain health.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of women.

“Unfortunately, too many women, particularly our most diverse women, continue to really remain unaware and when you look statistically, women of Hispanic and black heritage are disproportionately impacted by heart disease and stroke,” said Natalie Wech, local board chair, American Heart Association.

The American Heart Association offers five ways to reclaim your rhythm:

Mellow Out and Reduce Stress Stress leads to unhealthy habits like overeating, physical inactivity, smoking and risk factors for heart disease and stroke like high blood pressure, and depression or anxiety.

Move to the Music Physical activity is linked to lower risk of diseases, stronger bones and muscles, improved mental health and cognitive function and lower risk of depression.



Feed Your Soul, Rock Your Recipes Eat meals together as a family for a chance to connect and decompress. Regular meals at home with family reduce stress, boost self-esteem and make the whole family feel connected.

Stay on Beat with Blood Pressure High blood pressure is a leading cause and controllable risk factor for heart disease and stroke and can contribute to worse outcomes for people who contract COVID-19.

