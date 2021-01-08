New CDC program promotes healthy relationships among teens

The CDC has created a new program for teens – promoting healthy relationships.

Violence, bullying, alcohol, and substance abuse in teens who are dating can have negative effects.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention realized this and created a program called ‘Dating Matters’ to promote healthy teen relationships.

The model concentrated on respectful, non-violent dating relationships and decreasing emotional, physical, and sexual dating violence among youth in high-risk urban communities.

The CDC focused its project on middle schools where neighborhoods had average crime rates and economic disadvantage. Cities included Baltimore, Chicago, Oakland, and Ft. Lauderdale.

But it’s not only the teens’ responsibility. Adults also have a role. Parenting programs were also included.

The CDC showed that these programs could prove effective. Middle schoolers participating in Dating Matters reported fewer issues with bullying, physical violence, sexual harassment, alcohol, and substance abuse.