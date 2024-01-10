(WHTM) – You may have heard of a new COVID-19 variant that has been circulating in the U.S.

According to the CDC, the J-N-1 variant makes up around 60% of U.S. cases right now.

WellSpan Health says it came on the scene just before Thanksgiving and has the same symptoms as other variants.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Eugene Curley, infection control and prevention medical director for WellSpan Health said, “The COVID-19 virus over the past four to five years it continues to mutate and this is not abnormal, this is something viruses normally do but the symptoms generally do not change but the variants will over time.”

WellSpan recommends getting the latest booster to prevent severe symptoms that can result in hospitalization or death.