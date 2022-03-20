HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring is just around the corner, bringing warmer weather and more chances to get outside, but it also means the height of tick season.

There is some good news and bad news. The Midstate is seeing more cases of Lyme disease, the most common illness carried by ticks, but there are simple things you can do to prevent tick bites and disease.

UPMC infectious disease specialist Dr. John Goldman said Pennsylvania sees 5,000 to 10,000 documented cases of Lyme every year, but the real number could be up to 10 times higher.

“You can find Lyme in every part of Pennsylvania now,” he said. “Many more cases than documented.”

A clear symptom is a rash that looks like a bullseye, but Goldman said some people just have a fever or other flu-like symptoms.

“The biggest danger is that you will miss it,” he said. “Usually if you treat Lyme early on, you cure Lyme.”

However, it is not time to cancel any hiking or outdoor trips.

“They may seem scary, but there are easy ways to mitigate the risk,” Nathan Reigner, Pennsylvania’s director of outdoor recreation, said.

Reigner said to treat your clothes and skin with insect repellent. You can also wear light-colored clothing so ticks are easier to see, and check yourself frequently for ticks.

“Think about looking at a poppyseed bagel and looking for those little poppy seeds on your body,” Reigner said.

If you find a tick, use some tweezers to remove it.

“Gently and steadily pull from its head away from you,” Reigner said.

If you are not sure how long the tick has been there, or if you are still worried, Goldman said do not hesitate to get it looked at.

“For a tick bite, where the tick’s engorged with blood, it’s a good idea to contact your doctor,” he said.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, most cases of Lyme disease are transmitted by ticks in spring and summer, so Goldman it’s a good idea to be extra vigilant if you’re heading outside this season and monitor for any symptoms.