PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson made a couple of stops in the Midstate to talk about methods for making health care more accessible.

Johnson visited Shippensburg to talk about the importance of public water systems fluoridating their water. Some cities across the country have decided to remove fluoride from their water, believing it causes health problems. Health experts disagree, saying research shows it is safe and key to dental health.

“The benefit of community water fluoridation is that it reaches everyone so that you don’t have to do anything special other than drink a glass of water to get that benefit so that if you have low income or other difficulties, it really can reach everyone,” Johnson said.

Johnson also says dental health can affect physical and mental health and employment opportunities.

Johnson also discussed the importance of easy healthcare access for kids on Wednesday. She toured a health clinic at Chambersburg High School.

Keystone Health’s school-based health center is one of more than 30 located inside schools across the state. The goal is to make it easier for kids to access health care by eliminating barriers like transportation.

“We know that many kids have difficulties getting to doctor’s appointments because their parents have to take time off of work, they have to have transportation, and to be able to access health care services right in the school while they’re there is great,” Johnson said.

Johnson says she hopes this program expands, especially throughout underserved communities.