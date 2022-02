HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Health Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson is at the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank in Hummelstown to give an update on the critical statewide blood shortage.

This comes as the number of regular donors continues to sharply decrease.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The press conference will be livestreamed in the player above at 1 p.m.