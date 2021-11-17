Pa. Dept. of Drug and Alcohol Programs to highlight ways to stem rise of overdose deaths

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will join the Department of Health, Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD and South Central EMS to discuss the importance of carrying drug naloxone and highlight how the public, businesses, and first responders can access the drug.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The live stream will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17. DDAP Secretary Jen Smith will be joined by health care officials and others to help stem the rise in overdose deaths.

Watch the stream above in the player later today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Additional Resources

Overdose-Free PA: Be Informed

 

Commonwealth Prevention Alliance’s Stop Opiate Abuse Campaign

 

Opioid Abuse Resource Center of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

 

South Central PA Opioid Awareness Coalition

 

Drug Take-Back Locations

 

Partnership For Drug-Free Kids

 

Drug Addiction: MayoClinic.org

DauphinCountyHOPE.org

Don't Miss