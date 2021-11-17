Pa. Dept. of Drug and Alcohol Programs to highlight ways to stem rise of overdose deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will join the Department of Health, Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD and South Central EMS to discuss the importance of carrying drug naloxone and highlight how the public, businesses, and first responders can access the drug.

The live stream will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17. DDAP Secretary Jen Smith will be joined by health care officials and others to help stem the rise in overdose deaths.

Watch the stream above in the player later today.