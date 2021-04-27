Pa. DOH share update on Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

FILE – This Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo shows tablets of ibuprofen in New York. On Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration said that pregnant women should avoid a group of common pain relievers including Advil and Aleve for the last four months of pregnancy, expanding the warning from three months. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from the Wolf Administration are expected to provide updates on the progress of Pennsylvania’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP).

Board members will discuss current initiatives, provide updates on the program and review the PDMP’s latest innovations.

In 2016, the Wolf Administration launched the PDMP, and has since seen a 29.7% increase in buprenorphine prescriptions. At the same time, there has been nearly a 60% decrease in individuals who receive high-dosage opioid medications and a reduction in the number of people who receive dangerous drug combinations.

Despite a decrease in all-cause emergency department visits during the coronavirus pandemic, opioid overdose-related emergency visits showed a slight increase in 2020.

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs maintains a toll-free, 24/7 helpline that connects callers looking for treatment options for themselves or a loved one to resources in their community. You can reach the Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).