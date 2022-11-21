PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings.

The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests, according to the Department of Health.

Tests will be offered in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare at the following locations, according to the Department of Health:

Harrisburg – Dauphin County International House

320 Chestnut St.

Harrisburg, PA 17101



Strawberry Square Center Court

Harrisburg, PA 17101

(Self-test pick up only) Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Nov. 21 to Dec. 9



Nov. 22, 29, 30 and Dec. 6, 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Intermediate Unit 1 “Fab Lab” (three locations plus Penn West-CALU) One Intermediate Unit Drive (Central Office)

Coal Center, PA 15423



Location in partnership with Penn West – CALU Campus

Penn West – Edinboro

Phillipsburg Bldg.

740 Orchard St.

California, PA 15419 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rotates every three weeks among IU1 campuses Intermediate Unit 4 – Midwestern 453 Maple St.

Grove City, PA 16127 Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Intermediate Unit 5 – Northwest Tri-County Location in partnership with Penn West Edinboro Campus

Dearborn Hall

205 Darrow Road

Edinboro, PA 16444 Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Intermediate Unit 8 – Appalachia 4500 6th Ave.

Altoona, PA 16602 Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Intermediate Unit 10 – Central 60 Decibel Road Suite 107

State College, PA 16801 Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Intermediate Unit 11 – Tuscarora 2527 US Highway 522 South

McVeytown, PA 17051 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Intermediate Unit 14 – Berks County 1111 Commons Blvd. Reading, PA 19605 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Intermediate Unit 17 – Lycoming 33 Springbrook Drive

Canton, PA 17724

(Bradford Office) Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Intermediate Unit 19 – Northeastern Educational 1200 Line Street

Archbald, PA 18403 Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People do not need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, and patients do not need to make an appointment as registration will be completed on-site, the Department of Health said.

Those being tested are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but it is not required.

“We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to access COVID-19 testing so they can help protect family and friends during holiday gatherings,” said Acting Health Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. “If you are not feeling well, stay home to avoid spreading illness. We also recommend testing before contact with someone at high risk for severe COVID-19.”