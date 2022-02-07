Pa. Medical Marijuana Program: List of products now banned by DOH

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has banned over 600 vaporized medical marijuana products with additives not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The ban comes amid a review of all vaporized medical marijuana products containing added ingredients.

Many of the products include fruit flavors such as “Pineapple Express,” “Blueberry Cookies,” and “Strawberry Cough.”

The Department of Health says they’ve asked the affected companies to stop manufacturing the product and patients are being asked to stop using them.

The overwhelming majority of products banned are grown/processed by PurePenn LLC, which had 188 products banned. AES Compassionate Care, LLC (76) and Goodblend Pennsylvania, LLC (71) had the next largest list of products listed.

The full list can be reviewed below:

AES Compassionate Care, LLC: 76

Agri-Kind, LLC: 1

CannTech PA, LLC: 22

Cresco Yeltrah, LLC: 3

Curaleaf PA, LLC: 76

FarmaceuticalRX, LLC: 1

Franklin Labs, LLC: 16

Green Leaf Medicals, LLC: 1

Goodblend Pennsylvania, LLC: 71

GTI Pennsylvania, LLC: 6

Holistic Farms, LLC: 48

Ilera Healthcare, LLC: 18

INSA, LLC: 60

MLH Explorations, LLC: 4

Pennsylvania Medical Solutions, LLC: 38

PennAlt Organics, Inc: 40

PurePenn, LLC: 188

The full list of products can be reviewed in the file below:

The Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition called the mass ban an “ill-advised action by the Pennsylvania Department of Health” that caused ” unnecessarily caused panic amongst patients.”