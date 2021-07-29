Pa.’s Gateway and WellSpan announce new partnership

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Gateway Health Plan and WellSpan health announced on Thursday they’ve entered a value-based partnership to give Pennsylvanians the best possible care for those under Medicaid.

In the partnership, the two Pa. based health companies aim to give enhanced levels of care, improve health outcomes, and lower healthcare costs for Gateway Health’s Medicaid members receiving care at WellSpan centers.

By using data insights and value-based programs, the partnership will better manage healthcare needs for over 24,000 Gateway Health Medicaid members in South Central Pa.

“At Gateway Health, we believe that truly caring for a person’s health requires a different kind of health care,” Gateway Health Chief Operations Officer Ellen Duffield said. “Gateway Health is proud to partner with WellSpan to provide our Medicaid members with enhanced value-based care that they can really count on. We are committed to connecting our members to the type of care they need to live healthier lives and achieve not just physical health, but whole life health.”

“A key driver in growing our relationship with Gateway Health is learning more about the most effective ways to provide care to patients that promotes lifelong wellness,” WellSpan Senior Vice President Dr. Geoff Nicholson, Jr., said. “Together, we can keep patients healthier and strive for a shared vision of higher quality care at lower costs.”

Previously, the two companies have worked together to give better maternal care and start a Foundations Pregnancy Support Services program for women and their children with opioid use disorder.