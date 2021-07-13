Pa. state representative push for affordable prescription drugs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to lower prescription drug costs and prevent facility fees through new legislation.

State Representative, Dan Frankel, says he wants to keep health care affordable and accessible. One of the bills would create a board prescription drug advisory board to set limits on prices, and the other would prohibit billing for facility fees.

The Pennsylvania General Assembly should be looking out for the interest of health care consumers, protecting them and making sure that a trip to the doctor’s office or the pharmacy doesn’t spell financial doom,” Rep. Frankel said.

Frankel says about half of all Pennsylvanians have trouble affording their prescription drugs. One in five have chosen not to fill a prescription and one in six have chosen to skip doses or cut pills in half because of high costs.