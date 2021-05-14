Pa. Unemployment Rate Drops, Ends Extended Benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced Friday Pa.’s unemployment rate has fallen low enough to automatically end the Extended Benefits (EB) program, effective May 15.

Pennsylvanians still on the EB program will be transferred to the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which will be in place until Sept. 4. The switch will not affect the filing process or benefit amount.

“The declining unemployment rate is a sign that Pennsylvania’s economy continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Berrier said. “For individuals in harder-hit industries, the federal PEUC program will provide assistance as businesses continue to recover.”

The EB program, started in May 2020, provided additional Unemployment Compensation (UC) benefits to qualified workers when the Insured Unemployment Rate (IUR) reaches a certain threshold. EB provides up to 13 additional weeks of benefits for those who exhausted their regular unemployment benefits and other programs.

There are currently 7,000 Pennsylvanians filing for benefits on the EB program, and the switch will occur starting May 16.

Pa.’s Extended Benefits program paid nearly $496 million to eligible individuals.