Penn State College of Medicine study finds e-cigarette use by minors down by 60%

(WHTM) — A new study shows over the last two years e-cigarette use among minors has dropped 60%. The study comes from a professor at Penn State College of Medicine.

There are multiple factors for the drop. Two years ago, Pennsylvania raised the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21. Also, many stores stopped selling flavored products made by Juul. A big concern now is disposable vapes.

“Some of the manufacturers of disposable products have made a claim that the nicotine in their products is not from tobacco it’s synthetic. And therefore the FDA doesn’t have the right to regulate. But I don’t think in the long run, they’re going to get away with that,” Dr. Johnathan Foulds said.

The doctor and his research team are looking for paid volunteers for more studies on smoking and e-cigarettes. Anyone interested can visit this link to learn more.