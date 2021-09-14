Penn State Health adds new, life-saving pediatric ambulance to its fleet

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn State Health Life Lion Critical Care Transport fleet has added its latest pediatric ambulance.

The new life-saving ambulance features several pieces of specialty equipment, including a transport isolette for infants, a ventilator, and a stronger oxygen system.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Program leader Justin Soulier said it also features additional space in the patient compartment, which gives space to as many as five caregivers to administer care and comfort during the transport of ill or injured infants and children.

“It has some protection equipment for the baby by protecting them from the outside environment and warming up their environment it helps keep them safe,” Soulier said.

The newest pediatric ambulance is a mobile intensive care unit, providing the same advanced level of care as Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, the region’s only freestanding children’s hospital. The ambulance is staffed by an emergency medical technician, critical care paramedic, and critical care transport registered nurse.

The enhanced ride was made possible by 317 thousand dollars raised during the Children’s Miracle Network telethon in 2019. Penn State Health says it plans to keep learning and with that keep upgrading.