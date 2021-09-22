Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center to open Oct. 1; hopes to relieve crowding at hospitals

HERSHEY, Pa. – As the Oct. 1 opening of Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center approaches, the health system hosted several business and government officials at an open house event at the Hampden Township site.

The 300,000-square-foot hospital includes 110 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, imaging and lab services, various specialty inpatient services, women’s health, labor and delivery (opening later this year), and complete medical and surgical capabilities.

“I will tell you we will be very well positioned to offset some of that excess capacity issues existing at other hospitals,” Don McKenna, Regional President at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, said.

Care at Hampden Medical Center will be provided by Penn State Health faculty physicians, Penn State Health community practice providers, and independent community providers.

By the October 1, opening date, the hospital will have hired 300 workers and 34 in-patient beds will be available.

The goal in the next nine to 12 months is to get that worker number up to 950.