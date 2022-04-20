(WHTM) — Medical marijuana has been available in Pennsylvania for the past four years. Now, those patients can use a new app from Penn State Health to see how their medical cannabis interacts with other medications.

The web-based app is called Cann-Dir. Researchers created it after seeing a rise in marijuana use and CBD Products.

Anyone can check over-the-counter medications against cannabis or CBD products to look for potential drug interactions. Researchers say people may not realize that THC and CBD products have the ability to change the way other drugs are metabolized.

Cann-Dir can offer useful information for healthcare providers when prescribing medications to their patients. For example, drugs like Warfarin often used to prevent blood clots are very sensitive to being interfered with by other compounds like cannabis and cannabinoids.

“It turns out, the same enzymes, the same part of our body that takes care of our prescription drugs also takes care of cannabis and cannabis products. So, when the two are in there at the same time, they can interfere with each other,” Dr. Kent Vrana, the chair of the Department of Pharmacology said.

Dr. Vrana says it’s important to consult with your doctor if you’re taking any cannabis.

The web-based app is free to use. To use the app, you can click here.