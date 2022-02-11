Penn State Health to change patient visitation guidelines

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In response to the decline in positive COVID-19 cases across the health system, Penn State Health has revised its patient visitation guidelines. Starting next week, adult patients may have two family/support people per day, and labor and delivery patients may have two family/support people per day.

Going into effect on Feb. 14, the changes will apply to labor and delivery, adult inpatients and adult outpatient surgery patients, as well as outpatient clinic and procedural areas. The following Penn State Health facilities will following the new guidelines:

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Hampden Medical Center

Holy Spirit Medical Center

St. Joseph Medical Center

Penn State Health Medical Group locations

The Penn State Health Children’s hospital will still only allow visitors over the age of 18. For all facilities, the guidance applies for patients who have not tested positive for COVID-19

To learn more about adult and pediatric visitation guidelines, visit Penn State Health’s website by clicking here.