(WHTM) — A free flu shot clinic is coming to Steelton Borough in Dauphin County later this month.

On Saturday, October 21, Penn State Health will be offering free flu shots at the Steelton Borough Municipal Building, located at 123 North Front Street in Steelton.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., anyone who is 3 years old or over will be able to receive a flu shot with no medical insurance or ID required.

Those who plan on attending can click here to register. Reservations are free and reduce wait time.

Attendees should choose the number of free tickets for those who will receive a free flu shot.

Individuals will be asked to fill out a consent form before receiving their shot.

Those who are getting a shot should wear loose-fitting clothing and adults must be able to access one shoulder.