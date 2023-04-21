(WHTM) – This weekend you can get rid of old or unused medications.

On Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can drop off medications, needles, and syringes at four Penn State Health locations to make sure they don’t end up in the wrong hands.

Tom Vissering, a pharmacist at Hershey Medical Center said, “Anything that we can get out of the house, there is less chance of someone getting in the medicine cabinet and exploring and experimenting. There is less chance for errors. We don’t want expired medications around that’s not going to be effective when someone gonna need them.”

To find a drop-off location click here.