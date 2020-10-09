Penn State researchers confirm coronavirus severity increases with pre-existing conditions

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State researchers say pre-existing conditions do increase the risk of dying from coronavirus.
Researchers at the Penn State College of Medicine studied coronavirus patients around the world. They found that cardiovascular disease doubles the risk of death and that diabetes, stroke and cancer increases the risk up to three times.
They say more research needs to be done on the effects of race and ethnicity on Covid-19 survival rates.
