PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If you’re looking for ways to get in more exercise or new healthy recipes to try, Penn State Extension is about to begin a program that may help.

The “Everybody Walk Across Pennsylvania” program encourages participants to walk 10 miles per week, or do the exercise equivalent, for 8 weeks.

The goal of the free, virtual walking program is to help Pennsylvanians focus on their mental and physical health while connecting with others.

Participants can walk individually or as a team with up to 5 members. Teams will choose a team name and a team captain.

For those who can’t or would prefer not to walk, there is a Exercise Equivalent Chart that helps convert other types of exercise into reportable miles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The deadline to register for the program is September 1, 2023. To register visit Penn State extension’s website. Registered participants will receive a weekly newsletter containing motivating tips for increasing activity, healthy eating, and other health and wellness information. The newsletters will also include links to other resources and recipes.

The program will run from September 1 to November 6.

More information about the program is also available here.