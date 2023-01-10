HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties.

Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day.

Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people. Light winds on Wednesday will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range.

According to the DEP, an Air Quality Action Day is declared when the Air Quality Index is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher.

For more information about the air quality, you can click here.

The following individuals are advised to limit outdoor activities, as they are deemed most vulnerable to the effects of air pollution:

Young children

The elderly

Those with respiratory problems including asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by: