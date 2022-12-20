HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Department of Health is strongly encouraging pregnant women to seek prenatal care and get tested for Syphilis during pregnancy to help reverse the recent trend of babies being born with the disease.

The number of babies who are born with Syphilis is at its highest in 32 years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The disease, which can be passed along by parents, can cause serious issues, such as premature birth and miscarriage.

“Congenital syphilis can be a painful disease that is dangerous for the overall health of babies. It also is preventable,” said Dr. Johnson. “We need to educate pregnant people about the importance of testing for syphilis throughout the pregnancy in order to stop children from being born with the disease and to reduce the chance of stillbirths.”

Doctors say that if you catch Syphillis is caught early enough, preventative measures can be put in place to help keep the baby from contracting the disease.