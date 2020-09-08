Pennsylvania Health Department reminds flu shot importance amid Covid-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state Health Department is reminding everyone about the importance of getting the flu shot, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says 130,000 Pennsylvanians were diagnosed with the flu last year — and that’s only the people who were treated.

Levine says this year is expected to be even more dangerous as the season coincides with coronavirus. “So while we wait for a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine to go through its clinical trials, you can get a safe and effective flu shot right now.”

The state ordered more than 860,000 flu vaccines this year in both shot and nasal spray forms. They recommend everyone older than 6-months-old get one.

