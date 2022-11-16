(WHTM) — ‘Tis the season for a rise in flu and COVID cases and, this year, RSV. It sounds like deja vu, but for another year going into the holidays, people are encouraged to protect themselves from multiple circulating viruses.

In addition to the rise of RSV and the lingering COVID-19 virus, Erin Schmidt from Family First Health says flu cases are on the rise.

According to the state health department, the most recent data from the week ending Nov. 5 shows York County reporting 479 flu cases — the most in the Midstate.

Schmidt says any number of flu cases right now may be a problem as RSV cases rise since officials are worried about overcrowding hospitals.

“I think the last couple of years, we kind of forgot there are other viruses and illnesses that we can experience because we did do so well at social distancing and washing our hands and wearing face coverings, so now we’re back to seeing those illnesses and viruses that we didn’t see so much in the last couple of years,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt encourages people to get their COVID booster and flu shot before heading to holiday gatherings. Family First Health is hosting a flu shot clinic on Wednesday and a COVID booster clinic on Friday at the George Street Center in York.