Pennsylvania health officials continue to urge flu shots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Health officials continue to urge people to get the flu shot as soon as possible.

The executive deputy secretary for the state Health Department received her flu vaccine during her press conference at Penn State Hershey on Monday.

One of the biggest reasons for getting a flu shot is to reduce the number of flu patients at hospitals and free up rooms for possible covid patients. The biggest unknown? Is it possible to get the flu and Covid-19 at the same time?

Flu season began on Sept. 27 and the vaccine will offer the most protection if given by the end of October. This year, the vaccine comes a shot or a nasal spray.