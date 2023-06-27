(WHTM) — One Pennsylvania representative says the cost of medical care shouldn’t prevent families from getting it. If his bill becomes law, it could make crippling medical debt a thing of the past.

“Every one of us suffers as a result of medical debt because there are patients who can’t afford healthcare, those costs get spread among everybody else who does have insurance and does have high-quality insurance, and so we all suffer as a result of medical debt,” said State Representative Arvind Venkat (D-Allegheny County).

Venkat would know better than most; in addition to his job at the Capitol he’s also a doctor. So it’s no surprise he’s behind a push for the state to ease the burden on Pennsylvanians.

“I’ve personally seen patients who died as a result of medical debt. They don’t seek medical care until it’s too late because they’re scared of the cost that they’ve already incurred, so this is a way to notify individuals after their debt has been relieved,” said Venkat.

His bill would have the state buy up Pennsylvanians’ outstanding medical debt at a massive discount, then forgive it. Every dollar spent would eliminate $100 of debt.

“It provides a mechanism for relieving medical debt for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians who desperately need it along with making sure hospitals make patients aware of charity care programs and help them with applying that charity care,” said Venkat.

Venkat says with a $5 million investment, the state could clear more than $575 million of medical debt.