Pennsylvania offers help to those battered by COVID-19 anxiety and loneliness

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the holidays just around the corner, state officials want you to spend time with only those in your household. The state also understands that can lead to anxiety, loneliness, and substance abuse. But there are options for help.

State officials ask Pennsylvanians to be extra mindful of not only our mental health but our loved ones as well. They stress that regular communication is important to help us all feel connected.

The Pa. Department of Human Services mental health support and referral helpline, Persevere PA, is available 24/7 and is free of charge.

The national suicide prevention lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255.

The hotline is staffed 24/7 by trained counselors who can offer free, confidential support. Help can also be accessed through the crisis text line by texting “pa” to 741-741.

According to the centers for disease control and prevention, the most dangerous time of year for substance abuse is around the holidays.

Department of Drug and Alcohol (DDAP) secretary Jen Smith said “that opioid epidemic still looms, it’s still very much a part of our nation and commonwealth. we continue losing far too many Pennsylvanians due to drug-related fatalities.”

The DDAP has a Get Help Now helpline for callers looking for treatment options. That can be reached at 1-800-662-help and is available 24/7.

There is also an anonymous chat service offering the same information.